Top police officers visit injured DCP at hospital

Hyderabad: Toppolice officials on Sunday visited Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda to review the recovery of DCP South East Zone S. Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman Murthy, who were injured in a dramatic snatching case chase near Victory Playground, Chaderghat,on Saturday.

Telangana DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad CP V.C. Sajjanar praised the courage of the injured officers, who are in stable condition and are expected to be discharged soon. Among senior officials, DCPs Chintamaneni Srinivas (West) and Sneha Mehra (South) also reached the hospital and extended support.

During an operation targeting mobile snatchers, DCP Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman chased prime accused Omar Ansari for about 750 meters before being attacked with knives. Ansari, with 22 previous cases and a rowdy sheet at Kalapathar PS, was injured and underwent surgery; his condition is stable.

Two other accused, including the auto driver, remain at large, with five special teams deployed to capture them. Hyderabad Police have stepped up surveillance on snatching gangs, assuring citizens of their safety and vowing strict action against habitual offenders.