Torrential rains cause widespread damage to crops in Suryapet

Suryapet: Torrential rains that lashed Suryapet and Tungaturthi constituencies on Saturday and Sunday caused heavy loss to farmers.

The paddy and chilli and mango crops were extensively damaged in the two-day rains. About 30 acres of chilli, tomato and other vegetables were damaged in Nellibanda thanda due to hailstorm. Plucked chilli was washed away in rainwater in Mothey and Nutankal mandals, farmers said.

The flowers of mangoes were also damaged in Tirumalagiri mandal. Hundreds of acres of paddy was damaged in Rayanguda of Suryapet, while 50 acres of paddy was damaged along the service road of Suryapet-Khammam highway due to overflow of Kethineni water tank. Sowed paddy seeds were washed away in several thandas in Tungaturthi constituency.

Meanwhile, CPM senior leader Miryalguda former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Congress State secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy demanded state government to rescue the victim farmers by paying compensation for damaged fields and orchards.