Tough time for Quthbullapur BRS legislator

Hyderabad: Quthbullapur BRS legislator KP Vivekanand Goud faces a tough time in the ensuing Assembly elections, as TDP State unit president Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj has decided to test his poll fortune from the segment. From BJP, former MLA K Srisailam Goud is eying party ticket; the Congress has announced K Hanumanth Reddy as its candidate.

Leaders said the constituency is dominated by Andhra voters, particularly TDP supporters . The local MLA is facing anti-incumbency due to not fulfilling assurances given to the locals. In the four-corner contest, leaders said, he will have to sweat out more to win. All the four candidates have a grip across the segment.

If people want a change, leaders said, voters will prefer a non-BRS party which will badly affect the winning prospects of Vivekanand. The total number of voters in the constituency is 4.23 lakh, including 2.27 lakh men. In the 2018 elections, 55.84 per cent voters exercised their franchise; in 2014 it was only 48.30 per cent. In the last elections Vivekanand won by 41,00 votes against the Congress candidate. Before joining the BRS, he won on TDP ticket in 2014.

Vivekanand is facing criticism for not fulfilling promises made during the last elections . The demand for laying cement roads in colonies and regular supply of potable water in some areas, mainly Nizampet, are still unfulfilled. Allegations of land encroachment by some BRS leaders and illegal constructions have tarred the MLA’s reputation.

Leaders said the BRS candidate is making all-out efforts for third consecutive win by convincing local voters. However, the TDP candidate may play a spoilsport as Andhra voters are unlikely to support the BRS this time. The TDP plans to hold series of public meetings inviting star campaigner actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.