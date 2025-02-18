Tourism Promotion: TGTDC offers one-day package

Warangal: Aiming to attract locals and tourists, the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has come up with a one-day package tour. The package is to cover major destinations – Thousand Pillars Temple, Bhadrakali Temple, UNESCO World Heritage site Ramappa Temple, Laknavaram Lake, and Sound and Light Show at Warangal Fort. The TGTDC has procured two mini-AC buses for the comfort of the visitors.

The services will commence from Haritha Hotel in Hanumakonda from February 20 onwards. The tariff of the one-day tour is Rs 980 for adults and Rs 790 for children. The tariff includes the entry ticket fee at Fort Warangal, lunch at Ramappa Haritha Hotel, and tea break at Haritha Hotel in Hanumakonda. The bus will start at 8 am every day. The tour concludes at 7.15 pm.

Interested persons can browse www.tgtdc.in or contact mobile numbers 90100 07261 and 9000 00126.