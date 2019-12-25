TPCC chief accepting defeat even before civic polls: TRS

Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress leaders for stating that they would be approaching court against the municipal elections, Government whip in Council Karne Prabhakar on Tuesday said TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy was accepting defeat even before elections.

Addressing a press conference along with MLC MS Prabhakar, Shambhipur Raju Karne Prabhakar said that the Congress leaders were approaching courts every time when there are elections.

"The Congress leader is stating that he would approach court against elections as the schedule was announced without reservation of wards. Uttam has fears of facing election hence he wants to stop them," said Prabhakar.

The TRS leader took exception to the comments of the Congress leaders that State Election Commission acted on the directions of the government.

Prabhakar said that SEC has announced election schedule as per Article 243 K and Article 2A of the Constitution and section 195 of the Telangana Municipal Act.

By making allegations on SEC, the Congress leaders were making it clear that the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and others were dictating the Commission.

Replying to a question on silence over AP government's decision to increase the height of Pothireddypadu, Prabhakar said that the TRS would never compromise on Telangana's share of water in Krishna or Godavari.