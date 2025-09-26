TPCC chief hints at arrest of KTR in Formula E car case

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday hinted at the arrest of BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) after Dasara in the Formula E car race case.

During an informal media interaction in Delhi, the Congress leader said the former MA&UD Minister would be put behind bars over irregularities in organising the Formula E car race in Hyderabad. “KTR and those who were involved in the case are likely to be arrested, as they have that culpability. The arrest is inevitable, and it is likely after the festival,” he said. Highlighting the phone tapping case, the PCC chief alleged that the BRS top brass, including former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR snooped on the Opposition to win in the Assembly polls.

“Phone tapping is a big case. Everyone’s voices were recorded. Mine and Revanth Reddy’s phones were tapped for two and a half years by the previous government. The Jio SIM card number that I used, was given to the previous government by Jio; even a letter from Jio to them was found. By tapping phones, KCR and KTR strategised and won the previous elections. We are proceeding legally on this. Many phones were tapped prior to the polls. Knowing they would lose, they destroyed evidence two days before the poll result. After their (BRS) government fell, telecom companies shared recordings with our government. That’s how they were exposed,” Goud explained.

Over Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s dissident remarks, the PCC president said the issue was with the AICC and the High Command would take the ‘right decision at the right time’. Over the delay in the CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, he demanded that all the projects involving misappropriation of funds should be investigated by the CBI. He questioned as to why the Union Ministers from Telangana failed to expedite the probe. “Kishan Reddy earlier claimed that had the probe been handed over to the Centre, it would be completed within 48 hours. Then, what happened now?” he asked.

Over the Jubilee Hills polls, the PCC president said that the party was conducting surveys, and the ticket would be given to a person who is leading in the survey and only a winnable candidate will contest. The aspirants include CN Reddy, Baba Fasiuddin, Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan, Anjan Kumar Yadav. “There is a growing demand that the Jubilee Hills ticket be given to a local candidate,” he clarified.

The PCC president expressed hope that a Government Order on BC reservations would likely be issued in a couple of days. He said that another Cabinet meeting would be held on the BC reservation issue before the issuance of the GO. While brushing aside the reports that he undertook padayatra without prior information of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Goud clarified that he was only following the orders from the AICC with active support from the CM.