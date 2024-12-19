TPCC Chief Mahesh Counterattacks KTR’s Letter, Demands Clarity on BRS Stand on Adani

In a strong rebuttal to the letter issued by BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Mahesh questioned the BRS party's stance on the Adani issue. Mahesh demanded that KTR clarify the position of his party, emphasizing that BRS had yet to show the courage to speak out against Adani.

Speaking to the media, Mahesh challenged KTR to explain why his party had not made a public statement in the Rajya Sabha on the matter. "What is BRS’s stand on Adani? They have yet to take a clear position," he said, underscoring the party's silence on the issue.

Mahesh also highlighted Congress’s transparency in handling financial matters, particularly mentioning that they had refunded ₹100 crore as part of their commitment. "We have refunded ₹100 crore, and we stand by our commitment. There will be no hindrance to any lawful actions," Mahesh added.

Further commenting on the national political landscape, Mahesh referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement, reinforcing that his party’s actions align with the principles of law and order. He questioned whether BRS was willing to take a firm stand against corporate entities like Adani, suggesting that the ruling party in Telangana was unwilling to confront controversial issues directly.

Mahesh’s statements reflect growing tensions between Congress and BRS, especially on key issues like financial transparency and corporate accountability.