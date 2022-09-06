TPCC chief Revanth condemns arrests of youth Cong & NSUI leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, who came to hand over representations to MLAs near the Legislative Assembly block on Tuesday.

Revanth found fault with preventive arrests of the Congress leaders residing in Hyderabad and neighbouring Assembly constituencies and shifting them to police stations assuming that they may obstruct monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Council beginning from September 6.

The TPCC chief sought immediate release of the Youth Congress and NSUI leaders. He demanded that the TRS government should make an announcement on pending job notifications and implementation of monthly unemployment allowance Rs 3,016 to eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the police provided heavy security to the Legislative and Council monsoon session by deploying 2,000 police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. Cops warned of stringent action if anyone holds meetings and rallies near the Legislative Assembly and Council. The session will conclude on September 14.