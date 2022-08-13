TPCC chief tests positive for Covid, under self-isolation

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy reportedly is suffering from mild Covid-19 symptoms and underwent self-quarantine. Ahead of Munugode by-polls, the Congress party gave a call for padayatra under the leadership of Revanth Reddy but now he kept himself away from the padayatra due to illness. Revanth Reddy informed the news to all the party leaders.

It is said that the padayatra is scheduled to kick start from Narayanpur to Choutuppal and all arrangements were made for the yatra. It is known that Revanth Reddy tendered an apology to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who denied taking part in the padayatra.