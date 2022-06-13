  • Menu
TPCC leaders hold rally in Delhi is support of Rahul

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders on Monday organised a rally in support of Rahul Gandhi, who will be appearing at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with the National Herald case.

It is to mention here that Congress leaders, along with party workers, on Monday protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where their leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for interrogation in connection with the National Herald case. The people were stopped at least 1 Km before the ED office with the Delhi Police placing a barricade there. The Congress workers sat just before the barricade and raised slogans in favour of their leader and against the present dispensation at the Centre.

