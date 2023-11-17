TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka

TPCC Spokesperson Gazarla Ashok urged the people to support and bless the Congress party's MLA candidate for a resounding victory. Congress candidate Seetakka, along with Gazarla Ashok, conducted an election campaign in various villages of Mulugu mandal, including Ankannagudem, Lalaigudem, Jagganna Gudem, Sarvapur, Pegadapelli, Dubbagudem, Rayini Gudem, and Kothuru Panchotkula Palli.

During the campaign, they emphasized that Seetakka stands with the people during difficult times, including the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. They cautioned the voters not to be deceived by the leaders of other parties who make promises only during the election season. They highlighted the failures of the KCR-led government in providing employment opportunities, double bedroom houses, three acres of land for Dalits, fee reimbursement, and loan waivers for farmers over the past 10 years. They expressed doubts about the government's ability to fulfill these promises if re-elected.





They called for a change in government and urged the people to support the Congress party. They highlighted the Congress party's six guarantee schemes, which aim to bring positive changes to every household within 100 days of coming to power. They also promised financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees for the construction of Indiramma houses for eligible individuals, 6 lakh rupees for SC and ST communities, and free allotment of 250 yards of house land for those without plots.



Gazarla Ashok criticized the distribution of government schemes to party workers and questioned whether the welfare schemes implemented by the BRS party truly benefited the poor. He called for an end to dictatorial rule and advocated for the Congress party, which he believes represents the interests of the underprivileged.

The campaign was attended by Congress party leaders, activists, and representatives from state, district, block, mandal, and village levels.