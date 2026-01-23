  1. Home
News

TPTF sounds alarm on education crisis

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 9:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) State Additional General Secretary Mutyala Ravinder has stated that teachers are facing severe mental stress due to systemic issues within the education sector, which is discouraging youth from entering the profession.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Hyderabad district branch meeting on Thursday, chaired by district president P Venkateshwar Prasad, he emphasised the urgent need for a scientific outlook in upcoming curriculum reforms. AMutyala Ravinder criticised frequent administrative experiments that disrupt teaching and learning processes.

He argued that the new curriculum, which is being revised after nearly a decade, must prioritise medical sciences, technology, and constitutional subjects. He urged the government to ensure these reforms strengthen scientific temper among students rather than focusing on administrative changes that do not benefit the classroom.

The federation demanded the immediate clearance of all pending financial bills for teachers, the payment of four pending DA instalments, and the implementation of the long-delayed PRC report.

