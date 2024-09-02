Traffic Advisory: Congestion Expected on Major Routes During Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Gachibowli

Live
The Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Tournament will be held on 3rd, 6th & 9th of September 2024 between India, Syria & Mauritius. The games will take place in GMCB Stadium, Gachibowli. To facilitate the seamless flow of traffic, this notice serves to inform that Congestion expected at the following routes on 3rd, 6th & 9th September 2024 from 04.00 PM to 10.00 PM.
• Lingampally to Gachibowli,
• Gachibowli to Lingampally and
• Wipro to IIIT Junction.
TIME TABLE OF FOOT BALL MATCHES
|S. No.
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Team
|Against
|1
|03.09.2024
|Tuesday
|19.00 hrs
|India
|Mauritius
|2
|06.09.2024
|Friday
|19.00 hrs
|Mauritius
|Syria
|3
|09.09.2024
|Monday
|19.00 hrs
|India
|Syria
The following traffic advisory issued for the convenience of the general public.
S. No Effected Routes Alternative Route Time period
1 Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally Traffic coming from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally Junction Advised to take left Turn at GPRA quarters - Right turn - Gopichand Academy - Left turn - Infosys Wipro Jn - Right Turn – Gopanpally - University Back side - Lingampally. 16:00 to 22:00 hours
2 Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction Traffic coming from the Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction Advised to take left turn at HCU Depot - Masjid Banda - Botanical Garden - Right Turn - Gachibowli. 16:00 to 22:00 hours
Hence, the general public are requested to plan accordingly and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring free flow of traffic.
Jt. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad.