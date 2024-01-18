Live
- Cultivation area under Rabi shrank, says BRS
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 18 January, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 18 January, 2024
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
Just In
Traffic congestion at toll plazas
Hyderabad: Thousands of vehicles making their way back to city after Sankranti festivities particularly on the Hyderabad and Vijayawada Highway...
Hyderabad: Thousands of vehicles making their way back to city after Sankranti festivities particularly on the Hyderabad and Vijayawada Highway created massive traffic congestion on Wednesday. To cope with the surge, authorities have taken proactive measures. At the Panthangitoll plaza in Choutuppal mandal, officials have opened 10 toll booths exclusively for vehicles heading towards Hyderabad.
Similarly, eight booths have been made operational at the Korlapahadtoll booth. The Ghatkesar toll plaza in Suryapet has reported a heavy traffic jam, primarily caused by vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.
Out of the total 12 booths at the Ghatkesartoll plaza, six have been opened to facilitate smoother traffic flow towards Hyderabad. In response to the escalating situation, the Rachakonda Police have implemented special measures to control traffic. At locations lacking underpasses, barricades have been strategically placed at crossings to streamline the movement of vehicles.