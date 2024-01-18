Traffic congestion at toll plazas

Hyderabad: Thousands of vehicles making their way back to city after Sankranti festivities particularly on the Hyderabad and Vijayawada Highway created massive traffic congestion on Wednesday. To cope with the surge, authorities have taken proactive measures. At the Panthangitoll plaza in Choutuppal mandal, officials have opened 10 toll booths exclusively for vehicles heading towards Hyderabad.

Similarly, eight booths have been made operational at the Korlapahadtoll booth. The Ghatkesar toll plaza in Suryapet has reported a heavy traffic jam, primarily caused by vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

Out of the total 12 booths at the Ghatkesartoll plaza, six have been opened to facilitate smoother traffic flow towards Hyderabad. In response to the escalating situation, the Rachakonda Police have implemented special measures to control traffic. At locations lacking underpasses, barricades have been strategically placed at crossings to streamline the movement of vehicles.