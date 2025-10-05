Traffic Congestion on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Post-Dussehra

Traffic congestion has surged on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 as holidaymakers return from the Dussehra festivities. Vehicles are queued towards Hyderabad in a lengthy line, particularly at the Chityala, Choutuppal, and Pantangi toll plazas, where slow-moving traffic has become a significant issue. Buses are experiencing overcrowding, with passengers packed into vehicles as they make their way back to the city.

The scene at bus stops and stands is bustling, especially at the Nandigama bus stand in the NTR district, where a myriad of passengers are frantically attempting to board buses. The end of the Dussehra holidays coincides with the weekend, prompting many employees to head to Hyderabad simultaneously, aiming to return before the work week begins on Monday. As a result, all routes leading into Hyderabad have become severely congested.

In response to the situation, police are actively regulating traffic to mitigate potential delays and ensure smooth movement for commuters.