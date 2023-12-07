Traffic curbs near L B Stadium today for CM’s swearing-in ceremony

Hyderabad: In view of the swearing-in-ceremony of Anumula Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister of State at LB Stadium on Thursday, the police are imposing traffic restrictions.

According to the traffic police, the restrictions will be imposed from 10 am to 5 pm in and around the stadium. The traffic will be restricted on a need basis.

The traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Traffic from SBI Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR circle and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road.

Motorists coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Quarters road.

Traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

The junctions including Punjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda are to be avoided.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid LB Stadium main gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at AR Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally Station Road.

The police requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the mentioned routes during specified timings and co-operate. In case of any inconvenience in commuting people can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.