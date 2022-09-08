Traffic curbs on Sept. 9 & 10 in Cyberabad police limits for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In view of the immersion of Ganesh idols at various tanks/lakes in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits on September 9 and 10, the following restrictions will be enforced to ensure free flow of traffic in and around the immersion locations:

Regulation of traffic on IDL Tank, Kukatpally Road: On September 9 the road will be closed from IDL Tank entrance to Rainbow Vista T-Junction for general traffic to facilitate immersion processions. Vehicles of visitors/onlookers will not be allowed at IDL Tank.

Traffic coming from Kukatpally 'Y' Junction to Hitech City, Madhapur, need to take the JNTU-Forum Mall Road towards Hitech City. Traffic from Hitech City to Kukatpally 'Y' junction, via Kaithlapur, shall take the Rainbow Vista-Moosapet Road towards Kukatpally 'Y' Junction, Balanagar.

Regulation of traffic near Hasmathpet Tank, Alwal: Vehicles carrying Ganesh idols from Bowenpally and other colonies of Secunderabad should enter the Hasmathpet Tank via Anjaiahnagar. After immersion empty vehicles shall exit towards Old Bowenpally, Mosque Road and Harijan Basthi.

Regulation of traffic near Suraram Kattamaisamma Tank: Vehicles coming from Balanagar and Jeedimetla proceeding towards the Bahadurpally-Bachupally- Gandimaisamma junction will be diverted at Suraram near sub-registrar office, Bowrampet, Gandimaisamma. Vehicles coming from Gandimaisamma, Bachupally and proceeding towards Jeedimetla, Balanagar will be diverted at the Bahadurpally Junction, take left turn via Dulapally T-junction-IALA Jeedimetla.

Regulation of traffic near Pathikunta Tank: Vehicular traffic coming from ORR exit no. 17 towards Aramghar and Attapur will be diverted at Walampari U – turn – TSPA service road – right turn – Lords College – LV Prasad Eye Hospital – Right turn – Darga Ksaliz village – left turn – Kismathpur village – Budwel Extension left turn.

Vehicular traffic from pillar no. 294 (Shivarampally) and PDP Junction will be diverted towards Budwel, Kismathpur, Dargah, right turn, LV Prasad Eye Care, left turn, Lords College, turning towards TSPA junction and Himayathsagar tollgate.

Regulation of idols on flyovers

Vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will not be allowed on Fathenagar flyover, Cyber Towers Flyover, Forum Mall Flyover and Gachibowli Flyover, Bio-diversity Flyovers 1 & 2, Mind Space Flyover, Road No. 45 Flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover (Balanagar), Malkamcheruvu Flyover, Khaithlapur Flyover, Shaikpet Flyover due to safety issues.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on following roads/areas: BHEL Crossroad to Godrej 'Y' Junction, Kukatpally-Balanagar to Fathenagar Bridge, Godrej to Erragadda, Ferozguda to Godrej 'Y' Junction, Kukatpally, Gudenmet to Narsapur Crossroads, PVNR Flyover from Aramghar Crossroads.

Traffic Diversion

All heavy vehicles (including buses) from Sangareddy, Patancheru and BHEL proceeding to Kukatpally, Hyderabad City will not be allowed. They shall take diversion at BHEL Crossroads, take 'U' turn and proceed towards Lingampally, HCU, Gachibowli, Tolichowki. All heavy vehicles (including buses) from BHEL, Chandanagar and Miyapur towards Ameerpet shall take diversion at Miyapur Crossroads, take left and proceed towards Bachupally, Dundigal Road. People travelling in heavy goods vehicles coming from Gachibowli and Patancheru towards Aramghar and Attapur shall not get down at exit no. 17 (Himayathsagar); instead they should proceed straight on ORR and can get down at ORR exit no.16 (Shamshabad).