Traffic curbs today for 'Saddula Bathukamma' celebrations

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 'Saddula Bathukamma' celebrations in the city, the Traffic police have released traffic regulations for October 3.

The restrictions will be in force at LB Stadium, Liberty Junction, and Upper Tank Bund from 3 to 9 pm.

Traffic will be diverted from Chapel Road towards BJR Statue; it will be diverted at the AR Petrol Pump towards PCR. Vehicles coming from SBI, Gunfoundry, towards Basheerbagh flyover, will be diverted towards Chapel Road.

Motorists coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort Road will be diverted towards Sujatha High School. Vehicles from Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take the right turn at BJR statue and will have to proceed up to SBI, Gunfoundry.

Traffic from Old MLA Quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayatnagar Y Junction. Vehicles from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti Crossroads towards Tajmahal.

Traffic from Himayatnagar Y Junction via Liberty towards Upper Tank Bunk will be diverted towards Basheerbagh flyover.

Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House, Jabbar Complex, Kavadiguda, Lower Tank Bund, Katta Maisamma and Telugu Thalli flyover.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Old Gate Secretariat onto the Telugu Thalli flyover, Kattamaisamma, Indira Park, Gandhi Nagar, RTC Crosseroads.

Traffic from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairtabad flyover will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue towards Prasads IMAX and Mint Lane. Vehicles from Nallagutta junction towards Budha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta Crossroads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road. Traffic coming from Himayatnagar and Basheerbagh towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli Junction, NTR Marg. Traffic coming from Musheerbad and Kavadiguda towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda Crossroads towards Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma. VIPs and police personnel have parking space assigned at Tennis Ground, LB Stadium. Vehicles of print and electronic media personnel will be parked at the SCERT office, close to BJR Circle.

All buses transporting guests will travel to Necklace Road, which is behind Buddha Bhavan. Reserved parking is set up at Nizam College.