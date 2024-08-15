Traffic diversion near Raj Bhavan for I-Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Governor of Telangana hosting an 'At Home' event on Thursday at 6 pm at Raj Bhavan. The event will be attended by VIPs, senior government officials, High Court judges, and other invitees. Moderate traffic congestion is expected on Raj Bhavan Road.



The commuters using Raj Bhavan Road are advised to take alternative routes to avoid experiencing traffic congestion between 5pm and 8pm.

According to the police, all invitees with (Pink Car Passes) will enter through Gate-I and exit through Gate-II. Their vehicles have to be parked in the earmarked parking lot inside Raj Bhavan. All invitees with (White car passes) will enter through Gate III, alight in front of the New Guest House, and exit through the GS (Governor Secretary Gate) and park their vehicles at the earmarked parking lots at Raj Bhavan Quarters by lane at Samskruthi Community Hall, Government School, Raj Bhavan, Raj Bhavan Quarters, Government Nursing College, and Raj Bhavan post office building.