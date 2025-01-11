Traffic Jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway as people flock to hometown for Sankranthi

Saturday morning saw significant congestion on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway as commuters made their way home for Sankranthi festivities. A notable traffic jam formed at the Pantangi Toll Plaza in Choutuppal, prompting traffic management staff to direct vehicles headed towards Andhra Pradesh through 10 toll booths, while those travelling towards Hyderabad were filtered through six gates.

The situation was further exacerbated by ongoing underpass construction work at the Choutuppal junction, with authorities predicting increased congestion today and throughout the weekend. In response to the traffic delays, police are advising motorists to consider alternative routes.

Meanwhile, bus stands in MGBS, JBS, Dilsukh Nagar, and LB Nagar have also experienced heavy traffic due to the influx of commuters, adding to the city’s transport woes. Motorists are encouraged to remain patient and plan their journeys accordingly.