Traffic restrictions for Guv's 'At home' event

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City traffic police issued a traffic advisory for Independence Day in view of "At Home" programme at Raj Bhavan on Monday at 5 pm. In view of the programme, traffic police urged commuters using Raj Bhavan road to take alternative routes in order to avoid inconvenience from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Parking arrangement for guests attending the programme:

All VVIPs including Chief Minister of the State, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Chairman of State Legislative Council, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, Central Ministers and State Ministers will enter through Gate-I and exit through Gate-II. Their vehicles have to be parked at the earmarked parking lot inside Raj Bhavan.

All other guests who are holding pink car passes will enter through Gate-III, park their vehicles at parking lots inside Raj Bhavan and exit through the same gate.

Guests who are holding white car passes are requested to alight at Gate-III entrance and park their vehicles in the parking places at the following parking places: At MMTS parking lot, Park Hotel near MMTS, single lane parking from Metro Residency to NASR School, single lane parking from Lake View to VV Statue Junction Opposite lane of Lake View Guest House.