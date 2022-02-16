Traffic restrictions in Mulugu in view of Medaram jatara

Sammakka-Saralamma jatara in Medaram has begun today afternoon with the tribal priest bringing Saralamma from Kannepalli village as per tribal traditions. The priests installed a bamboo stick symbolising the goddess at the altar which signals the beginning of jatara.

In the view of lakhs of devotees visiting the jatara, the traffic police restricted a few routes leading to jatara and allowing the traffic in one way. Accordingly, the traffic police restricted the vehicular entry via Dudekulapalli in Bhupalapally district. The Bhupalpally SP advised the villagers of Kamalapur, Rampur, Gollabuddaram and Bhupalapally to avoid Dudekulapalli road.

The SP also suggested the villagers to take Ghanpur crossroads to go to Medaram. He asked the devotees to co-operate with the police and said that the precautionary measures are being taken to avoid any traffic issues.

The government is expecting over one crore devotees to visit the jatara. Lakhs of devotees worship both Sammakka and Saralamm by offering jaggery and coconuts after taking a holy dip in Jampanna Vagu. The jatara will wind up with 'Vana Pravesham' ritual on the concluding day on Saturday.