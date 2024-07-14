  • Menu
Traffic restrictions in view of Bonalu

In view of Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Golconda, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings on selective days by the city traffic police. These restrictions will be imposed on July 14, 18, 21, 25, 28 and August 1 and 4 between 8am and 11pm.

On the routes leading to Golconda Fort, heavy traffic congestion is expected along Ramdevguda – Golconda Fort – Makkai Darwaza – Langar Houz – Fateh Darwaza – Shaikpet nala – Seven Tombs – Banjara Darwaza.

For the vehicles, parking arrangements are made at Military Ground Opp: AOC Centre, Ramdevguda, Ashoor khana, Golf Club parking and Deccan Park. In case of any emergency during travel, the commuters are requested to call the traffic helpline – 9010203626 for travel assistance.

