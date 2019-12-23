Traffic signaling system launched in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that the traffic signalling system has been revived in Khammam town. On Monday, the Minister launched the traffic lights at Kinnera Point, Mayuri centre, ZP centre, Nayabazar centre and Anand Vihar centre in the town. Though the traffic signalling system was in place three years ago in Khammam, it was removed due to reasons unknown.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said keeping in view the increasing traffic, the Khammam Municipal Corporation has decided to set up signalling system in Khammam town, and in two days, the signalling system would be launched at Sri Sri Junction and Church Compound. He added that officials concerned were also planning to set up signals at NTR Circle, Raparthinagar Junction, Mamata Hospital road, Yellandu crossroads and RTA office road.

Adding that many accidents can be averted by following simple traffic rules, the Minister instructed the officials to coordinate with other departments and focus on traffic regulation, footpath encroachment, zebra crossing and parking places etc. He also informed that CCTV cameras would be installed in the town by spending Rs 50 lakh to prevent crimes.

District Collector RV Karnan, Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, Khammam Mayor Dr G Papalal, Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Assistant Commissioner of Police PV Ganesh and others were present.



