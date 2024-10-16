Traffic Task Force Bikes Launched to Alleviate Congestion in Sangareddy District

In a significant move to address traffic congestion in Sangareddy district, the “Society for Sangareddy Security Council” (SSSC) in collaboration with Gland Pharma, inaugurated 10 advanced Traffic Task Force bikes today. The ceremony was graced by Shri C. Damodara Rajanarsimha, Hon'ble Director of Medical and Health Department.



During the inauguration, District SP Mr. Chennuri Rupesh IPS emphasized the collaborative spirit of SSSC, formed to enhance the safety of Sangareddy residents and industries. He noted that these bikes, equipped with cutting-edge technology, are stationed in major towns like Patan Chervu, Sangareddy, and Zaheerabad, ready to respond swiftly to emergencies and manage traffic flow.

“To ensure the safety of women employees in local industries, we launched the 'She-Shuttler' bus service last month in partnership with Newland Industry,” added Mr. Rupesh. He also announced that the initiative includes providing educational resources for children of migrant laborers and individuals with disabilities.

Mr. C. Damodara Rajanarsimha remarked on the partnership between SSSC and Gland Pharma, emphasizing the importance of these traffic task force bikes in controlling traffic problems effectively. The Minister also recognized the efforts of key stakeholders, including SSSC Chairman, District SP, General Secretary Satyanarayana, and Gland Pharma Managing Trustee Raghuramana, for their contributions to this program.

The event saw participation from local dignitaries, including Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shatkar, TGIIC Chairman Nirmala Jaggareddy, and various SSSC members and staff, showcasing the collective commitment of the community and local authorities to improve traffic management and safety in the region.





