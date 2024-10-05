  • Menu
Traffic Violators Counseled by Nagarkurnool Police

Highlights

In Nagarkurnool district, under the directions of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, police officials provided counseling to those who violated traffic rules.

Nagar Kurnool : In Nagarkurnool district, under the directions of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, police officials provided counseling to those who violated traffic rules. Initially, a rally was conducted with 150 individuals who breached traffic regulations, starting from the police station and proceeding to the Ambedkar statue via the bus stand. At the Ambedkar junction, the violators were made to pledge not to break traffic rules again.

The police officers emphasized the importance of following traffic rules, avoiding drunk driving, using vehicles with proper number plates, and refraining from overspeeding. Counseling was provided to the 150 individuals involved. The police warned that strict punishment would be inevitable for those who continued to violate traffic rules. Officials urged the violators to avoid repeating such mistakes. The program was led by CI Kanakaiah, SI Govardhan, Traffic SI Kalyan, and other police personnel.







