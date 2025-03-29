Train rerouting, discontinuation causes hardship for passengers

Hyderabad: Due to ongoing redevelopment at Secunderabad railway station, several express trains, including the Narsapur–Nagarsole Express, have been rerouted or discontinued, with plans to reroute the East Coast Express in the coming months. This has caused inconvenience to passengers, who have urged SCR to implement temporary solutions.

Passengers have raised concerns after South Central Railway recently announced the diversion or rerouting of about 20 pairs of trains, bypassing Secunderabad station to facilitate smooth and safe redevelopment work. Additionally, plans to shift the East Coast Express terminal from Hyderabad to Charlapalli will cause hardship for those in Secunderabad and surrounding areas, forcing them to travel long distances to reach the station. It would be better if the railway introduces halt stations near Secunderabad Railway Station, especially at Dayanand Nagar, after construction work is completed for passenger convenience. Additionally, introducing more MMTS trains from Charlapalli to all corners of the twin cities would greatly benefit commuters.

Noor, member of ZRUCC, said, “The railway’s decision to reroute some express trains is a good move, but it would be better if halt stations were provided at nearby locations. We are not against diversion or terminal changes but seek hassle-free travel. In this regard, SCR should consider a temporary solution by setting up a temporary station until Dayanandnagar East station works are completed. Instead of ornamental works, priority should be given to essential upgrades like platform extension to accommodate 24 coaches and proper lighting on platforms to ease congestion.”

Meanwhile, SCR officials have planned to change the terminal for train no 18045 / 18046 (Shalimar - Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast Express) from Hyderabad to Charlapalli and will be affective from June 17.