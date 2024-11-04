Train Travellers Assn seeks new MMTS station

Hyderabad: Members of the suburban train travellers association and daily rail passengers on Sunday submitted a representation letter to South Central Railway, urging officials to construct a new MMTS station near Moulali Railway Quarters.

According to the members, Charlapally new terminal development works are almost completed and waiting for inauguration. Last year, the railways introduced one pair of MMTS trains from Ghatkesat to Lingampally via Sanathanagar bypass line, which employees working in Hitech city and surrounding areas were utilising.

But they insisted that the frequency needed to be increased and demanded for new stations to be constructed at Loyola College area and Anandbagh. “At Anandbagh, there is no place for parking at the site; therefore, they asked us to choose some other place. So we have suggested Railway Colony LC Gate No 21, which is Moulali, as two tracks are passing parallel there,” said a member of suburban train travellers association.