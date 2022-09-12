Trains under SCR to run with maximum speed of 130kmph

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the maximum permissible speed of train services to 130 km per hour in majority of the sections of Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions.

According to SCR officials, these sections infrastructure development works, maintenance works and signaling aspects were carried out continuously after due sanction was accorded by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow in 2020. After carrying out extensive upgradation works in these sections, it has now been permitted to increase the sectional speed of train services from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on both up and down lines of these sections which will be effective from September 12.

"The sections that are covered under the speed implementation concept are-Secunderabad-Kazipet-Balharshah, Kazipet-Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, Kondapalli-Vijayawada-Gudur of Vijayawada Division, Renigunta-Guntakal-Wadi of Guntakal Division. These sections cover the entire high-density route, golden quadrilateral and golden diagonal routes of SCR, except for the section between Vijayawada-Duvvada of Golden Diagonal route, where the works are in fast progress for implementation of increased speed," said a senior officer, SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR said, "The enhancement of maximum permissible speed in these sections is likely to result in the improvement of the average speed of both Passenger-carrying trains as well as Goods trains. This will have a positive impact on the punctuality of the trains and will enhance the sectional capacity of these critical and saturated sections. This concept will also help in reducing the running time of passenger trains considerably and paves the way for the smooth operation of train services."