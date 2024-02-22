  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Transformative Collaboration: ASIP and IIT Hyderabad Forge Path for IC Packaging & Testing Education and Innovation

Transformative Collaboration: ASIP and IIT Hyderabad Forge Path for IC Packaging & Testing Education and Innovation
x

LtoR-Song Dong Lee, CEO, APACT, Venkata Simhadri, CEO ASIP,Dr. VK Saraswat, Dr..Mudhrika Khandelwal, Dean,Pallam Raju, Founder Partner, ASIP, Dr.Siva Vanjari, Prof, IIT Hyderabad

Highlights

ASIP and IIT Hyderabad signed an MoU in the presence of Dr. V.K. SaraswatMember NITI AAYOG, Govt of India, to Jointly do R&D to develop next generation packages and skilled work-force for the OSAT industry

Hyderabad, India: Hyderabad based ASIP Technologies, a semiconductor startup and IIT Hyderabad are joining forces to establish fundamental training programs in IC Packaging & Testing tailored for graduates from IT, Polytechnic, and Engineering backgrounds across various workforce levels.

Venkat Simhadri, CEO, ASIP Technologies said, ASIP will grant access to their factories for invaluable hands-on training experiences for students. Additionally, both institutions will collaboratively develop advanced packaging courses at the Bachelor's and Master's levels.

Furthermore, a partnership between IIT-H faculty and students and ASIP will drive research and development efforts, including prototyping, characterization, and productization for Advanced Package designs.

Together, they will spearhead initiatives to innovate and assess new package materials and technologies.

To nurture talent, an internship program will be established, offering bachelor's and master's students the opportunity for extended internships in areas of mutual interest.

Lastly, an academic exchange program will foster collaboration, enriching the academic ecosystem and paving the way for translational research endeavors, he added.

LtoR-Mr. Venkata Simhadri, Dr. Saraswat, Dr..Mudhrika Khandelwal, Dean IIT

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X