Transformative Collaboration: ASIP and IIT Hyderabad Forge Path for IC Packaging & Testing Education and Innovation

Hyderabad, India: Hyderabad based ASIP Technologies, a semiconductor startup and IIT Hyderabad are joining forces to establish fundamental training programs in IC Packaging & Testing tailored for graduates from IT, Polytechnic, and Engineering backgrounds across various workforce levels.

Venkat Simhadri, CEO, ASIP Technologies said, ASIP will grant access to their factories for invaluable hands-on training experiences for students. Additionally, both institutions will collaboratively develop advanced packaging courses at the Bachelor's and Master's levels.

Furthermore, a partnership between IIT-H faculty and students and ASIP will drive research and development efforts, including prototyping, characterization, and productization for Advanced Package designs.

Together, they will spearhead initiatives to innovate and assess new package materials and technologies.

To nurture talent, an internship program will be established, offering bachelor's and master's students the opportunity for extended internships in areas of mutual interest.

Lastly, an academic exchange program will foster collaboration, enriching the academic ecosystem and paving the way for translational research endeavors, he added.