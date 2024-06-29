Transformer caught fire in Bhadradri Dharmal Power Station due to lightning strike

Manuguru ( Kothagudem): Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) in Kothagudem District transformer struck by lightning on Saturday evening.

The first unit plant in the thermal power project tripped due to lightning strike on the transformer.

The alarmed officials entered the field and checked the transformer and tried to change the transfer. Similarly, efforts are being made to bring it back into working.

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao spoke to CE over Phone and inquired on Incident. 270 MW power generation shut down caused by the incident . Rs 1 crore damaged in this incident based on primary report by the officers.



