Transgenders press for special category in TS Police recruitment

Warangal: Pressing their demand for special category in the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), the transgender community, on Friday, staged a protest in front of the Kakatiya University (KU) campus where Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) for recruitment of stipendiary constables and sub-inspectors are being conducted.

Speaking to the media persons at the protest, Tanusri, one of the transgenders, criticised the TSLPRB for not giving option for the third gender in the application forms for police recruitment. "We need a level playing field in the recruitment process. It's difficult to compete with the male candidates in the physical fitness and endurance tests as we underwent gender-affirming surgeries," she said.

"We entered our name and gender in the recruitment application form as per the Class X memo. That put us in the male category despite our transition from male to female. It happened as the authorities didn't mention a separate column for transgender persons," Tanusri said.

Eight years on, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) judgment is yet to bring about the change in society that the transgender community hoped for, especially with regards to education and employment opportunities, she said, demanding the implementation of provisions laid down by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020.

Telangana State Transgender Welfare Board member Laila said that 14 transgender persons were qualified in the police recruitment prelims. Considering the fact that they all have fully transitioned, the authorities should categorise them separately or identify them as women.

According to commissioner of police AV Ranganath, one transgender candidate had appeared for the physical test but failed to clear. He said that they have considered them as male as per the application form. The issue will be taken to the notice of the TSLPRB, he added.