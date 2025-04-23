Transparent Selection, Timely Funding: Indiramma Housing Scheme Moves Forward in Gadwal District

Gadwal: The selection process for the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme must be carried out with complete fairness and transparency, said District Collector B.M. Santosh while addressing a meeting with concerned officials at the IDOC Conference Hall on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the commitment to support the economically weaker sections, the Collector directed officials to ensure that only eligible and genuinely poor individuals receive the benefit of Indiramma houses. From the Yell-1 list comprising 50,000 applicants, 7,000 beneficiaries—3,500 from each of the two Assembly constituencies in the district—will be selected transparently, he added.

To ensure impartial selection, special district-level officers have been appointed. The Collector stressed that the entire process, including sanctioning and construction of houses, should be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

Each beneficiary is eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs. 5 lakh under this scheme. The first installment of Rs. 1 lakh has already been released to 20 beneficiaries in the pilot villages of each mandal who have completed the basement-level construction of their homes.

The Collector directed officials to complete the beneficiary selection process for 3,500 people in each constituency without delay. A special officer has been appointed for every 200 applications to expedite verification. The Indiramma Committees will prepare and submit eligibility lists to these officers.

He instructed that field verification must be completed by April 30, and only eligible candidates should be included in the final list. He specifically warned against including partially completed or abandoned houses from previous years into the scheme.

Regarding house size, the Collector mandated that new homes must be constructed with no less than 400 sq. ft. and not exceeding 600 sq. ft. For improved oversight, Additional Collectors have been assigned to the Gadwal and Alampur constituencies.

Funds will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts every Monday, depending on the stage of construction. Officials were also instructed to upload weekly progress details of Indiramma housing works via the Village Secretary mobile application. He emphasized that construction must be fast-tracked and completed by the end of May.

In both villages and municipalities, field-level officials must ensure the selection of beneficiaries adheres to government regulations, and work should progress rapidly, he said.

The Collector also reminded that the deadline for LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) applications is April 30 and that no extension will be granted. He directed municipal and panchayat officials to immediately resolve pending applications that have already paid 25% of the rebate amount.

Present at the meeting were Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, special officers, MPDOs, municipal commissioners, and engineering officials from the housing department among others.