Transport Dept out to rein in rogue pvt buses in state

Hyderabad: After the Kurnool bus accident that claimed 19 lives, the Telangana Transport Department in its inspections of private buses uncovered lapses in passenger safety across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and surrounding districts.

The authorities conducted surprise inspections and booked nearly 150 cases, collected over Rs 3 lakh in compounding fees, and seized five buses for operating in violation of transport norms.

During the inspection drive, the buses were found operating without mandatory fire safety equipment, including extinguishers and emergency hammers. Moreover, lack of first aid boxes, driver uniforms and carrying unauthorised merchandise goods was also witnessed. Officials also found buses with multi-tone horns and other illegal fittings. The drive was conducted between October 25 and 27.

According to the transport department, the inspections revealed that several buses were found plying without valid insurance, or passenger lists. Senior officers monitored the drive to ensure compliance with fire and vehicle fitness norms.

Some operators had also altered seating layouts into sleeper configurations or carried commercial goods, both of which violate safety and permit conditions. A senior transport officer said that during the drive one vehicle registered for a seating capacity of 23, was found having 29 seats after unauthorised alterations. “Such illegal alterations affect the vehicle’s balance, posing a serious risk,” the official said.

Joint Transport Commissioner Ch Ramesh said, “Operators are ignoring even the most basic safety standards. We have initiated strict action against violators.” The JTC emphasised that passenger safety remains the top priority of the department.

Officials said several private operators routinely use passenger buses to ferry goods such as electronics, iron materials, and textiles, particularly on low-demand days.

Another major concern emerging from the inspections was overspending. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, private buses must not exceed 80 km/h on highways. However, several were found travelling beyond 120 km/h. “Drivers lose control when vehicles are overloaded or speeding, leading to catastrophic accidents,” said Ramesh.

The transport department is deploying real-time tracking systems to monitor and penalise speeding violations. Officials said that the ongoing checks focus on compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, fire-safety norms and permit conditions.

Transport authorities have directed all district units to continue the drive and submit zone-wise compliance reports weekly.