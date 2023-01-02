Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches 'Vada – vada Puvvada' drive

Khammam: Amid the New Year celebrations, State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched a new and innovative public outreach and interaction programme named 'Vada – vada Puvvada', here in the city on Sunday.

The Transport Minister launched the programme in division 17 and 27 at Srinivasanagar colony in the city. During the launch of the public interaction programme, Ajay Kumar went door-to-door to people's house in the area, interacting with them and listening to their various issues and concerns. Earlier, the Minister was given a grand welcome by the residents of the locality, who had set up a banner welcoming Minister and presented him flower bouquets upon his arrival.

Ajay Kumar interacted with the people closely and listened to their issues and also conveyed his new year wishes to them. Interacting with the people, the Minister informed them that the city's development budget was around Rs 1,200 crore and that Khammam gets second place after Hyderabad in the development sector. He informed the people about the construction of new bus stand, new building for municipal corporation, new district collectorate, flyovers, new roads, and several other works taken up in the city by the State government and said that no government in the past had been able to achieve the level of development like this and it was only possible under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister also provided details of development works taken up by the corporation and said, the government had allotted Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh to every division. He said the government had allotted house sites among 10 thousand people and around 35 lakh new tap connections were setup in every house in the corporation.

Ajay Kumar said the government had distributed Rs 75 crore under the Kalyana Laxmi – Shaadi Mubarak scheme to the beneficiaries. He said, around Rs 15 crore was given as financial aid to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Relief Fund scheme. Two thousand double bedroom houses were built and allotted amongst the poor, which was a record in the State, he added.

DCCB chairman K Nagabushanam, mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, municipal commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, deputy mayor Fathima Johara, RDO Ravindernath, Tahsildar Sailaja, corporators, SUDA directors and other officials were present in the programme.