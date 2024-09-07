Treat Telangana on the lines of AP: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested the Union Government to treat Telangana on the lines of Andhra Pradesh in terms of releasing flood-relief funds for it has suffered similar damage due to torrential rains.

The Chief Minister, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay had a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday. Before meeting with the CM, the Union Ministers inspected the flood-affected areas in Telangana.

The CM briefed the Union Minister that Khammam and Mahbubnagar districts, which are the border districts of Andhra Pradesh suffered huge damages like in the neighbouring state. The Centre was releasing adequate relief to the AP and the Telangana state also deserved the same since the flood-related damages are huge. The Union Minister made it clear that there is no place for politics when so many people are affected. The Centre ensures appropriate relief and rehabilitation to the rain-hit areas, he said.

The CM explained in the PowerPoint presentation that the damage to properties due to rains amounts to Rs 5,438 crore. The value of the total damages would increase further after preparing a comprehensive report.



Officials briefed the Union Minister that at least Rs 60 crore are required for the immediate repairs of the damaged ponds. As per the present fixed rates, the state will not get more than Rs 4 crore.

The Union Minister was also requested to bring some relaxations in the existing rules in the release of disaster funds to the states. Earlier, until 2021, the states were entitled to spend the NDRF funds after 50 per cent of SDRF funds are utilised.

The new guidelines allowed the states to utilise the NDRF funds only after spending 100 per cent of the SDRF funds. The CM urged the Union Minister to revoke the existing rules and continue the previous guidelines.

Revanth Reddy informed the Union Minister about the damages to the national highways, roads, houses, and bridges. The condition of the railway track hanging due to the washed-away embankments in the flood-hit Mahabubabad district and the details of the cancellation of train services were also presented in the PowerPoint presentation.

The CM brought to the notice of the Union Minister the plight of flood-affected people and huge damages in the villages. The state government has already disbursed Rs 10,000 as an immediate relief to every flood-affected family. Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union Government to provide immediate assistance for temporary repairs of breached lakes, damaged roads, dams, and bridges. The Union Minister has also been requested to allocate adequate funds for the permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure.