Tree parks in Kukatpally to create forest ambience

Kukatpally: Tree parks in Kukatpally to be thrown open for the public to provide a wild green forest kind of ambience in the epi-centre of the city. Around five tree parks are ready to welcome the visitors in a short span.

"We have developed tree parks under the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao's pet project Haritha Haram 2020. We have picked up some open spaces in communities with fencing and gate, which are not in use for a long time and we have developed them into tree parks by procuring plants under TKHH programme," said V Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC, Kukatpally.

Tree parks in Kukatpally are being developed in five different locations - HMT Shathavahana Nagar, Prashanthi Nagar, Vysya Bank Colony, IDPL and Brindavan Colony.

"Fencing of the park will be painted in famous adivasi Warli designs and outboards. Shortly, we shall install benches for citizens to experience fresh air in these oxygen parks.

We also have left a little pathway between the trees ensuring a space for a morning walk for the people residing nearby," said the Deputy Commissioner. Most of the funds would be generated from the corporate under CSR activities.