Tri scooters given to 6 disabled persons at Kandukur 

Kandukur: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy distributed tri scooters under the MP funds to disabled persons in Kandukur on Sunday. He handed over the tri scooters to six disabled persons.

The MP said that the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment has recognised the Telangana government's efforts of implementing schemes for the development of disabled people and awarded the government for their efforts.

Stating that State government is offering incentives of lakhs of rupees for people with disabilities to get married, he said that the marriage incentive gifts are given to disabled people for getting married.

TRS government had already allocated 5 per cent houses to the disabled in double bedroom houses, he added.

Local leaders and officials were also present.