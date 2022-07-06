Tribal farmers clash with forest officials

Khammam: Soon after recent clashes in Sathupalli, Chandrugonda, Aswaraopet and other places, once again violent conflict between podu farmers and forest officials took place in Penuballi mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed for sometime as the podu farmers clashed with forest officials in the district. The podu farmers stopped the forest officials who entered their lands in Chowdavarm village in Penuballi mandal. A heated argument took place between the forest officials and tribal farmers that followed by clashes.

The tension started when the forest official tried to prevent some poddu farmers from tilling their fields and asked them to vacate the land. A heated argument took place between the officials and podu farmer who claimed that the land belonged to them as they have been tilling it for several years. A violent clash followed in which some farmers received injuries. Some of the farmers fell down during the clashes. The angry farmers damaged the vehicles of the forest officials.

The tribal farmers expressed their agony on the behavior of forest officials and alleged that the lands which they have been cultivating for many years are being snatched away by them. They said that they depend on the lands for their survival and running their families from the food grains they produce on the podu fields.

The forest officials are asking podu farmers to stop farming as the land belongs to the forest department. The farmers alleged that the forest officials wontedly stopping them and creating panic in the tribal villages.

They asked the government to respond on the issues and give clear instructions to the forest officials not to come on tribal lands.

The forest officers, on the other hand, said that the tribal farmers disturbing their duties. All the forest lands are being encroached by the tribal farmers in the name of podu lands. They said protecting the forest lands is their duty. The tribal farmers are wontedly attacking the forest officials and staff and creating panic and damaging their vehicles, they allege.