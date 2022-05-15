Tribal issues need to be addressed: TTA

Rangareddy: Telangana Tribal Association (TTA) district convener Srinu Nayak demanded the government to address the problems in the tribal areas of Manchala mandal. On Sunday after attending a meeting held at Tribal Bhavan in Ellama Thanda, he demanded the government to recognise the newly formed Thanda's as revenue panchayats for the gram panchayats and to appoint a special development board for the development of Thanda's and to fill the vacant backlog posts as well as to grant 10 per cent reservation in the fields of education, medicine, employment and politics.

On the occasion, Tribal Committee Election was held to elect the new committee of the Village under the auspices of Telangana Tribal Association District Convener Srinu Nayak. In the elections held, Jawaharlal Nayak was elected as the vice-president, Venkatesh Nayak as the Secretary, Naveen Nayak as the Assistant Secretary, Chanti Nayak as Treasurer and Ravi Sridhar Nayak as the Committee Member.



Tribal committee people, local villagers and others were also present.