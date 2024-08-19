Tribal museum to be made a tourism spot

Kothagudem: The district is getting generous help from the government with one Deputy CM and two ministers hailing from it. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala, Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are paying attention to the district development and getting more funds for the purpose.

Recently, Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao visited the district and inspected the tourist spots in Khammam and Kothagudem districts. The government is also planning to transform the Bhadrachalam tribal Museum into a tourism spot. The District Collector who is the chairman of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Bhadrachalam is taking a special interest in it. Old generation artworks related to tribal culture and the history should be included in the museum so that the tourists coming to Bhadrachalam from other States would get to know the tribe’s history, the Collector said. Patil visited the museum and inspected the artefacts of the older generations at the museum. Signboards related to the museum have to be set up in Bhadrachalam so that pilgrims visiting Bhadradri temple from across Telangana and other States could visit the museum, he instructed. In order to make the museum a tourist spot, tribal jewellery, utensils, and others have to be put on display to reflect the tribal culture. Arrangements for setting up huts and to give a taste of Adivasi cuisine to the visitors should be made so that they could appreciate the tribal culture, he noted.

Tribal museum in-charge Veera Swamy explained to the Collector about the artifacts on display at the museum. A tribal leader S Veeraiah urged the government to spend more funds for the development of the tribal museum as it is preserving the tribal heritage and culture.