Tribals should take advantage of training programme: ITDA PO

Highlights

Utnur ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta said that the eligible tribals should take advantage of the value addition training programme under the Prime Minister’s Jan Jati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan programme.

Khanapur: Utnur ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta said that the eligible tribals should take advantage of the value addition training programme under the Prime Minister’s Jan Jati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan programme.

On Wednesday, Khushboo Gupta inaugurated a five-day value addition training programme under the auspices of the SED NGO in Kolamguda under Dantanapalli village limits of Utnur mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the PO suggested that the tribals of this area should take advantage of the financial benefits provided by the central and state governments and grow economically. ITDA JDM Nagabhushan, NGO Chairman Surender, Training Institute Director Shyamala Devi, Gram Patel and others participated in the program.

