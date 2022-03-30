Tribals to be coached for govt jobs

Wanaparthy: The district administration of Wanaparthy is soon going to open a free coaching centre for the tribal unemployed youth seeking jobs in the government sectors. The free coaching will be provided at the Wanaparthy Youth Training centre. Very soon the district collector of Wanaparthy is expected to announce free coaching notification. Accordingly all eligible candidates have to apply through online for attaining admission into the free coaching centre.

As the state government has announced over 80,000 job vacancies in various government departments, the district administration of Wanaparthy is gearing up to provided free coaching to the candidates from the poor and downtrodden ST community candidates in Wanaparthy.

While announcing the free training programme for government job seekers particularly from the weaker sections of ST category candidates, Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy called up on the youth to utilize the free training programme provided by the government.

"Particularly the unemployed youth from tribal communities must utilize the free coaching provided by the government. As the poor SC and ST candidates cannot afford to take coaching or training for various government jobs in private coaching centers, the government has decided to open 38 free coaching centers across the state. Apart from coaching centers in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district, the state government has decided to provide free coaching to candidates of weaker sections in each and every district. As per an estimate more than 10,000 poor tribal unemployed youth are there in the state. All these candidates can utilize the facilities provided by the government, study hard and bag jobs in various government departments," informed Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Earlier, the students and job seekers from Tribal communities wrote a letter to the state government requesting the government to open up free coaching centers for the tribal communities. Responding to the letter of the tribal candidates, the state government had decided open up 38 free coaching centers across the state to help the poor tribal unemployed youth to take advantage of it and bag jobs in the government sector.