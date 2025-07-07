Tributes paid to Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: Tributes paid to Dasyam Pranay BhaskarRisingfrom a humble middle-class background and overcoming numerous challenges, Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar made a mark in politics by winning as an MLA against PV Ranga Rao, the son of the late former Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao.

His son, Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar, the corporator of the 60th division, praised him as a role model for many in politics.

On Sunday, the birth and death anniversary of the late Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar was commemorated grandly under the aegis of the Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar Foundation in Vaddepally. The event was organized by his son, Corporator Abhinav Bhaskar, along with his mother Dasyam Sabitha Bhaskar, and sister and brother-in-law Apoorva and Ranjith.

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender attended the event, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Pranay Bhaskar, and recalled his services.

Speaking on the occasion, Corporator Abhinav stated that Pranay Bhaskar had taken on a ministerial role at a very young age and brought great respect to the position through his dedicated public service. He noted that everyone knows how vast the Hanumakonda constituency, once represented by his father, truly is.

Abhinav demanded that, in line with promises made by past and present Chief Ministers who participated in the Pranay Bhaskar birth and death anniversary programs, a statue of Pranay Bhaskar should be installed immediately.