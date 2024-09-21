Tributes Paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji by BRS V district Coordinator on His Death Anniversary

Gadwal: Tributes Paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji on His Death Anniversary

District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya Leads Homage Event.

On the occasion of Konda Laxman Bapuji's death anniversary, a solemn tribute event was held at the Government Junior College in Aiza Mandal of Alampur constituency. The event was led by BRSV District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya, who, along with the college's principal, K. Ramulu, lecturers, and students, paid their respects to the great leader.

During the event, District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya reflected on Bapuji’s legacy, stating:

"Konda Laxman Bapuji was a freedom fighter and a dedicated leader who tirelessly worked for the formation of the Telangana state. His commitment was evident when he resigned from his ministerial position in 1969 to stand firmly for the cause of Telangana."

He further added, "Bapuji led both the first and second phases of the Telangana movements. Initially a proponent of a united Andhra, Bapuji changed his stance after facing the discrimination of Andhra rulers, eventually becoming a key leader of the 1969 Telangana liberation movement."

"Even during the second phase of the Telangana movement, starting from 1996, Bapuji extended his support. He established the Telangana People’s Party, advocating for a separate state. It was in his residence, 'Jaladhrushyam,' that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was born. Bapuji stood by everyone who raised the banner for Telangana."

He recalled, "At the age of 96, despite harsh winter conditions, Bapuji sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to Telangana."

Kuruva Pallayya also highlighted Bapuji's efforts towards the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society and his contributions to the handloom sector.

"Bapuji's dedication to Telangana was evident when he resigned from his ministerial post during the Telangana movement, showing his steadfast commitment to the region," he said.

He also provided free legal aid to leaders imprisoned during the Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle, winning cases such as the attempt on Visnoor Deshmukh’s life, the Husnabad bomb case, and conspiracy charges against prominent communist leaders like Ravi Narayana Reddy, Nalla Narsimhulu, Arutla Ramachandra Reddy, and Acharya J. N. Sharma of the Naya Zindagi newspaper.

The event saw active participation from college principal K. Ramulu, lecturers Krishna Vardhan, MD Jahangir Ali, Nagaraju, Sashidhar Reddy, Rajender, Ranganna, Gayatri, Chalapati Reddy, Balaswami, along with students.