Tributes paid to Prof Jayashankar on his 87th birth anniversary

Warangal: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue and Kakatiya University former Vice-Chancellor Prof Kothapally Jayashankar on his 87th birth anniversary across the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Warangal Urban In-charge Collector M Haritha, Warangal Urban ZP Chairman M Sudheer Kumar, KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and Brahmam, the adopted son of Prof Jayashankar, were among others who paid floral tributes to the T ideologue at the Smriti Vanam, Ekasila Park, in Hanamkonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing several welfare and developmental programmes in tune with Prof Jayashankar's thoughts.

Banda Prakash said that a research centre and library would be set up in memory of Prof Jayashankar.