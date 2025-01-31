Tributes Paid to Revolutionary Poet Gaddar on His 77th Birth Anniversary in Aija

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of the revolutionary singer and people's poet, Gaddar, leaders of the Telangana Mala Mahanadu paid tributes at the Ambedkar Circle in Aija town. They performed a milk abhishekam to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and garlanded the portrait of Gaddar, honoring his contributions to society.

Speaking at the event, the Mala Mahanadu leaders extended their heartfelt wishes on Gaddar’s birth anniversary. They expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for officially recognizing June 31 as Gaddar’s birth anniversary celebration. They praised Gaddar as a great personality who awakened society through his revolutionary songs and dances.

Criticizing the BJP government, the leaders alleged that it is attempting to suppress Dalits and Adivasis by promoting its Manuvadi ideology and blind beliefs. They also condemned the central government for rejecting the Padma Award nomination for Gaddar, claiming that if Gaddar were alive, he would have outright refused the Padma Shri award given by the BJP. They accused the BJP of trying to tarnish Gaddar’s reputation despite his widespread recognition by over 50 crore people across the country.

The leaders emphasized that Gaddar dedicated his life to the welfare of the people, fighting for land rights, livelihood, and liberation. They appreciated that his 77th birth anniversary was celebrated beyond political and party boundaries. They criticized the central government for rejecting Padma Awards for deserving personalities like Gaddar, despite the Telangana government’s recommendation.

They further lauded Gaddar’s unique style of singing and dancing, calling it a masterpiece. They acknowledged his immense contribution to the Telangana movement through his revolutionary poetry and songs, which inspired people across the state.

Prominent leaders who participated in the event included Telangana Mala Mahanadu state executive committee members Mala Mallikarjun, Mala Mahanadu Mandal President Mala Shivraj, Mala Krishna, Mala Nagaraj, C. Veeresh, Dalit Journalists Forum state executive member D.R. Srikanth, Mahendra, Muniswamy, Suresh, Ravi, Paramesh, Madhu, Veeresh, Tirumalesh, Shiva, Sai, and several Mala youth members.