Tripura Ranji Team Meets Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Hyderabad Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad : In a moment of pride for cricket enthusiasts, the Hon’ble Governor of Tripura, Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, interacted with the Tripura Ranji team during their visit to the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. The meeting served as an inspiring exchange between the Governor and the team, who are preparing for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

During the interaction, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed his admiration for the players' dedication to the sport and their representation of Tripura on the national stage. "It was a pleasure to converse and engage with them," he said, highlighting the significance of sports in fostering unity and discipline.

The Tripura Ranji team, known for its determination and competitive spirit, was delighted to receive words of encouragement from the Governor. Team members shared their experiences and aspirations, emphasizing their commitment to elevating Tripura's cricketing stature.

The visit to the Raj Bhavan also underscored the state's growing recognition in Indian cricket. With the Governor’s motivational words resonating with the players, the team is expected to carry forward their momentum in the forthcoming tournaments.



















