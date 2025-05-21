Triveni Sangamam abuzz with influx of devotees

BHUPALAPALLY: On the 6th day—Tuesday—the Triveni Sangamam buzzed with the influx of devotees. In the vast expanse of the confluence and in the hidden channels of the Saraswati River, hundreds of thousands partook in the holy dip. Those who performed the Pushkara bath in the sanctified waters of the Saraswati are now offering their water oblations as a mark of purification.

With the surging crowd, district Collector Rahul Sharma supervised the government services. To ensure that devotees do not stray too far into the river and to avert any mishaps, barricades, elephant lifeguards, NDRF teams, Singareni rescue squads, and boats have been placed at the designated Pushkara ghats. The authorities are taking meticulous measures to keep everyone safe.

During the 12 days of the Pushkara, each day holds its own unique significance. The ancient scriptures (Puranas) proclaim that by making donations in line with the day’s special qualities, one gains spiritual merit.

Devotees are expected to follow the traditional rituals with the resolve to nurture the inherent natural charm of the rivers, for they are an integral part of nature. Our ancestors perpetuated these traditions to demonstrate that nothing surpasses the natural order of righteousness.

Large numbers of devotees have gathered at Kaleshwaram from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.