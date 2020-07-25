TRS announces 100 coronavirus testing ambulances to all districts in Telangana

As many as 100 Coronavirus testing mobile laboratories (ambulances) will be pressed into service to all the districts in Telangana amid the rise in the positive cases. The ambulances have been donated by all the TRS leaders.

On the occasion of his birthday, minister KT Rama Rao announced that he will donate six ambulances to the hospitals in various districts to conduct the tests. Following KT Rama Rao's announcement, Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced five ambulances to Karimnagar district.

Excise minister Srinivas Goud announced 11 ambulances to Mahbubnagar district on the behalf of district party leaders. Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, minister Satyavati Rathod, MLAs Nannapaneni Narender jointly agreed to donate six ambulances to erstwhile Warangal district. Around 100 ambulances have been planned to donate to the hospitals in 32 districts in Telangana. With the ministers, MLAs and party leaders announcing the ambulances to their districts, KT Rama Rao thanked them and said that he was not aware of the initiative getting huge response from the party. He hoped that there will be no short of ambulances services during the pandemic.

Citing the initiative, the officials of the health department said that the ambulances will come into use in the rural areas where there are no testing centres and facilities like oxygen cylinders and ventilators. These vehicles are useful to the people in case of emergency, the officials said.